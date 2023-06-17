Manipur requires a political solution, not mere deployment of police-military: Surjewala

Targeting the Prime Minister, Surjewala went on to say that the Modi has "neither visited Manipur (he found time to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is now headed to US), nor once took stock by calling for a meeting or Chairing a meeting to review the situation in Manipur, nor once expressed dismay over violence or spoke about it in last 45 days since May 3".

Also hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader said: "HM, Amit Shah found time to visit Manipur only 27 days after the death and destruction. His solutions have yielded zero result and since then, he has completely ignored Manipur as if it is not his charge. BJP Chief Minister Biren Singh has definitely failed miserably to handle the situation and any semblance of government has crumbled in the state.

"BJP National President, J.P. Nadda maintains a 'stony silence' over Manipur as if nothing is happening. Everything has been dumped on the shoulders of our Army and police to maintain law and order and Modi government appears to have washed its hands off."