Manipur's agony is nation's pain, but clearly not PM's: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday once again trained its guns at the BJP-led Centre over the fresh killings in violence-hit Manipur, saying the agony of the people of the northeastern state is the nation's pain, "but clearly not the Prime Minister's as he continues to maintain silence".



Congress general secretary communications in-charge Jairasm Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. Their agony is the nation's pain but clearly not the PM's - he continues to maintain silence. HM's belated visit and outsourced interventions to Assam CM are not having any significant impact."



His remarks came after at least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured when suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Manipur.