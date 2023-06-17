Manipur: Mobs attempt to loot armoury, clash with security forces
Intermittent bursts of firing were reported till early Saturday morning and attempts were made to burn the homes of state BJP leaders and MLAs in Imphal
In strife-torn Manipur, mobs clashed with security forces in the capital Imphal, while reports of gunfire in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts were reported on Friday night. Automatic weapons were fired from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district.
Intermittent bursts of firing were reported till early Saturday morning, police and army sources have said. Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.
An attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.
Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and state police undertook a Flag March in Imphal East district till midnight.
An arson attempt was reported at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 congregated on Friday evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured.
Mob build up near Manipur University was also reported. 200 to 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10.40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of the local MLA. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.
Another mob tried to set the house of BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd. He is currently the Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Power, Agriculture, Science & Technology in the state government.
Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.
A crowd tried to vandalise the home of BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.
The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh in Imphal was burnt down by a mob of 1,200 which lobbed petrol bombs.
The violence between two communities in Manipur has taken a turn for the worse over the last few days, with the houses and properties of political leaders being targeted.
With PTI Inputs