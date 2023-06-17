Manipur: Mobs attempt to loot armoury, clash with security forces

In strife-torn Manipur, mobs clashed with security forces in the capital Imphal, while reports of gunfire in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts were reported on Friday night. Automatic weapons were fired from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district.

Intermittent bursts of firing were reported till early Saturday morning, police and army sources have said. Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.

An attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and state police undertook a Flag March in Imphal East district till midnight.