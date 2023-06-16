BJP under fire from minister, Manipuri students; Congress asks for all-party meet

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government's failure in handling the Manipur crisis is evident with one of its ministers regretting the "total collapse of law and order" in the state after his house was torched by rioters.

BJP leader and minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday, 16 June, said that despite the presence of central forces, the law and order situation in Manipur had totally collapsed.

Singh, who is at a BJP Jansampark programme in Kerala, said that he fails to understand why militants burnt his house down for the second time, when he is trying to work things out with the Centre. poser