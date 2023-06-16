Manipur: Supplies hit by blockades by tribals, Meitei women

Supplies of essential items including baby food and medicines and movement of security forces have been hit in several areas of Manipur because of blockades of both the national highway leading to the state by tribals as well as at least six arterial roads by women-led vigilante groups.

Sources added that in the past one week, 4,000 trucks carrying essential supplies reached the valley via NH 37, which is the only road that is open for now.

The blocking of key roads at several areas from the valley to the hill districts in the south has become a new challenge for the Assam Rifles and the Army, a source said on Friday.