Manipur: The importance of lighting fires...

Lighting or fanning a fire is a good way to consolidate power.

Nero did it by blaming the Christians for the burning of Rome and persecuting them to to tighten his hold on the Roman empire.

Hitler did it by arresting all communists, Jews and "enemies of the state" after the fire in the Reichstag.

The BJP government in Delhi follows this same beaten track by its proven incompetence, if not worse, with regard to the fires burning in Manipur, now in their sixth week.

Of course, there is no proof that those who benefitted by these fires lit them, or at the least, failed to douse them. But this is where the 'sniff test' comes into play, and my flared nostrils tell me that something here just does not smell right. And your olfactory sensory neurons, dear reader, should be telling you the same thing, if Covid or 'bhakti' has not destroyed your sense of smell completely.