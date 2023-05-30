Protesting wrestlers say they will "immerse" their medals into Ganges, sit on hunger strike at India Gate

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.



Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm.



"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges. After that there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she said in the statement written in Hindi. The same statement was also shared by her compatriot Vinesh Phogat.