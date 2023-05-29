FACT CHECK: Smiley selfies of wrestlers are fakes morphed by BJP supporters

Soon after the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar — including Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat — were detained by the Delhi Police on the day the new parliament building was inaugurated, the Bharatiya Janata Party's supporters and their IT cell began circulating a morphed photo of the Phogats and some of their colleagues smiling in the police van.

In the actual photo (see below), they were certainly not smiling.

Calling out the BJP's attempt at spreading a false narrative through this morphed picture, Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia — who was one of the protestors detained — threatened to file a complaint against those found posting the photograph on social media.

"IT Cell people are spreading this fake picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posts this fake picture," Bajrang Punia tweeted in Hindi.