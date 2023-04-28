Herald View: Is this protest wrestling with obduracy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is good about acknowledging our national athletes, especially those who have won Olympic medals and other high-visibility competitions. He is also quite generous, as even his worst critics will attest, about making himself available for photo ops with these superachievers. He has strenuously projected the image of being a sports enthusiast. He has feted athletes, hosted them at home and cheered them on on social media.

So one wonders how he is processing the ongoing wrestlers’ protest, because we haven’t heard a peep from him about this—not even after these women wrestlers pleaded with him to listen to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (for a change). Sakshi Malik, the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics and part of the agitating cohort, broke down while speaking to the media and said: "Nobody is listening… we're being framed as liars."

The wrestlers are demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (66), also a BJP Member of Parliament, for alleged sexual harassment. They first sat in a dharna in January this year, but were persuaded at the time by Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur to suspend the agitation till an oversight committee had investigated their allegations.

The six-member committee, headed by star boxer M.C. Mary Kom (also incidentally a BJP MP) and including another star Olympian, indeed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, P.T. Usha, submitted its report to the ministry in the first week of April.