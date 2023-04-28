Wrestlers' Protest Live: "No wrestler got a message from Usha to enquire about well-being," says Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has responded to P.T. Usha's statement about the protest 'tarnishing' India's image. Phogat has said that no wrestler got a single message or phone call from Usha to enquire about their well-being. She went on to say: “When Olympic medallists from the nation are sitting on the streets in protest, I think P.T. Usha ma’am should have come to us. She should have asked us why we were in tears.