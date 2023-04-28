Wrestlers' Protest Live: "No wrestler got a message from Usha to enquire about well-being," says Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexual assault
28 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM
Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has praised Neeraj Chopra for standing up for the protesting wrestlers.
28 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM
Activist Kavita Krishnan has condemned PT Usha's statement on the ongoing wrestlers' protest.
28 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, condemning PT Usha's statement, has said, "It is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment."
28 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM
Vinesh Phogat has responded to P.T. Usha's statement about the protest 'tarnishing' India's image. Phogat has said that no wrestler got a single message or phone call from Usha to enquire about their well-being. She went on to say: “When Olympic medallists from the nation are sitting on the streets in protest, I think P.T. Usha ma’am should have come to us. She should have asked us why we were in tears.
28 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM
"Will they ever get justice?" Kapil Dev has posted a story on his Instagram account in support of the protesting wrestlers.
28 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM
"It hurts me to see athletes on the streets demanding justice," Neeraj Chopra has come out in support of protesting wrestlers.
28 Apr 2023, 9:32 AM
Bhartiya Kisan Union's National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has appealed to everyone to extend their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.
28 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM
"We have supported our children and we have faith in them. They brought laurels to the nation by winning medals at the international podium. The wrestlers were forced to sit on a dharna. Seeing the seriousness of the allegations, the WFI chief should tender his resignation and face the probe. We have high hopes from the Supreme Court," Balwant Nambardar has said.
28 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM
"For the sake of our daughters and their future, we will reach Delhi on Friday and join the wrestlers’ protest. The khaps have always supported sportspersons and we will sit with them until a first information report is registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan," Om Prakash Kandela was quoted by Hindustan Times.
28 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM
Two prominent khap leaders in Haryana - Om Prakash Kandela of Kandela Khap and Balwant Nambardar - have extended their support for the wrestlers. This came after Bajrang Punia, in a video message, sought their support in the fight against the WFI chief.
28 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM