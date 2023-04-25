Wrestlers' Protest Live: AIMC President Netta D'Souza meets protesting wrestlers
Joining the wrestlers' protest against WFI president's sexual assault accusations, AIMC extends solidarity
25 Apr 2023, 9:29 AM
AAP MP Sushil Gupta, who met the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Monday, extended his support and demanded that the Delhi Police immediately lodge an FIR against the WFI president.
25 Apr 2023, 8:55 AM
Actress and activist Urmila Matondkar has said,"Saddening n shameful. Pride of nation is begging for justice. Where are all those ministers who rush to click pics with them post their achievements? They deserve respect n dignity. Wake up 'system'."
25 Apr 2023, 8:48 AM
Sports Authority of India (SAI) representatives visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with the wrestlers last night.
25 Apr 2023, 8:48 AM
"Where justice should have been meted out, tears were found and the Prime Minister and his coterie, who give tall tales on women's safety, are sitting silent to save BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," President of Mahila Congress, Netta D'Souza said.
25 Apr 2023, 8:48 AM
Congress leader and ex-CM of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda said he will be visiting Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to meet the wrestlers protesting against the WFI president accused of sexual assault. "It's a matter of shame that international players have to come out on the streets to stage a sit-in protest. The players should get justice as their demand is justified," he said.
Also Read: Wrestlers resume protest against WFI chief
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines