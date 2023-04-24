Wrestlers resume protest against WFI chief

"The wrestlers who are agitating have won medals for the country in Olympics and CWG. They have hoisted the tricolour abroad. Today, when they are protesting, even their food and water is being stopped. Are their demands wrong?" tweeted DCW chief Swati Maliwal in Hindi.



The panel also sought details of security provided to the complainants along with details of the persons who allegedly shared the information regarding the matter with officials from the Department of Sports.



"How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report? It has already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?" questioned world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat.



"We are tired of asking the government to release the findings... We have nothing to do with the (WFI) election process. We are more concerned about our careers. The (Paris) Olympics are upon us and we want to begin preparations in right earnest," she added.