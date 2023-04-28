Wrestlers tarnishing India's image: IOA President PT Usha

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters after the sports body's executive committee meeting.



Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha shot back by saying, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for sport."



In a press release, Usha added, "They are sitting on a dharna and asking all political parties to join them, and that is what disappoints me."



Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said IOA president's statement is shocking.



"She herself was an athlete and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her, we expected support," a flustered Bajrang told PTI.



"If IOA thinks wrestlers demanding justice is tarnishing the image of the country, what was that when she broke down and explained her plight after being harassed by a few goons at her academy. What had happened then," asked Bajrang.



The top wrestler was referring to Usha breaking down during a press conference in February this year when she spoke about harassment at her academy in Balussery, Kerala.



When Kalyan Chaubey was asked if the wresters should have waited for the completion of the probe before hitting the streets, he said, "These are serious allegations, we can't take a decision in haste. If we can have a little bit of patience and see what is coming out from these committees, then we will be able to comment, but right now, we just discussed day-to-day administration of WFI."



The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Friday. The Delhi Police had told the apex court that the matter requires a preliminary enquiry before they could proceed with the filing of an FIR against Brij Bhushan.