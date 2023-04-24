"Justice itself is becoming a victim": Gurdeep Sappal on wrestlers' protest
Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harrassment
Reacting to the ongoing wrestlers protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Congress spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal said: "These allegations are not trivial. Our sportspersons, who have brought laurels to the country, had expected justice from the government. They had trusted the Modi government that their honour would be protected, and they would be given justice."
"But in this age of hatred and legal anarchy, justice itself is becoming a victim. When the rule of law weakens, justice eludes all," he tweeted in Hindi.
Several national award winning wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.
Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Singh on Monday afternoon.
The Delhi Police has also sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations.
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Sunday said it has received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that they had given a written complaint to the city police two days back, but no FIR had not been registered till now.
The complainant informed the Commission that several women wrestlers, including a minor, had alleged that Singh sexually harassed them during his tenure at the WFI.
