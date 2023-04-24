"Justice itself is becoming a victim": Gurdeep Sappal on wrestlers' protest

Reacting to the ongoing wrestlers protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Congress spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal said: "These allegations are not trivial. Our sportspersons, who have brought laurels to the country, had expected justice from the government. They had trusted the Modi government that their honour would be protected, and they would be given justice."

"But in this age of hatred and legal anarchy, justice itself is becoming a victim. When the rule of law weakens, justice eludes all," he tweeted in Hindi.