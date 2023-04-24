Wrestlers' Protest Live: WFI elections put on hold amid protests against Brij Bhushan Singh
Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations
24 Apr 2023, 3:22 PM
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, which were scheduled to take place in the month of May, have been put on hold amid protests against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh.
24 Apr 2023, 2:44 PM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said, "Modi ji, break your silence! The players who have made the country proud in the world are sitting at Jantar Mantar against 'Sexual Harassment', but why no action is being taken?"
24 Apr 2023, 1:51 PM
Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh
24 Apr 2023, 1:41 PM
"Why are they not filing the FIR?" asks Sakshi Malik. "We're here to seek justice and bring out the truth," she adds.
24 Apr 2023, 1:34 PM
As top wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bajrang Punia sought support from Khap Panchayats. He made the request in a video, which he posted to his Twitter.
