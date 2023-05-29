Wrestlers booked after Delhi Police thwarts protest near new parliament

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty on Sunday, after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released only late in the evening from the various police stations, many quite distant and near the borders of Delhi in a bid to apparently remove them as far from the Central Delhi stage as possible.

Opposition parties slammed the central government over the "manhandling" of wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.