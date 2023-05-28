Arrogant king crushing voice of people: Oppn on police action against wrestlers

The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the detention of protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police, ahead of their planned march to the site of the new parliament building, inaugurated today, 28 May.

Former Indian National Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that with the "coronation" over, the "arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people" on the streets. Along with his tweet, he tagged a video montage of the police detaining the champion wresters.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Central government's "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar and trying to march towards the parliament house, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the "arrogance" of the BJP government has increased so much that it is "mercilessly trampling" the voices of our women sportspersons under its boots.