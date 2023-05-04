Wrestlers' Protest: The Fight of Their Lives

The most elite athletes in India are more privileged than the rest—but institutional power’s reflexive response to being challenged is exactly how it chooses to treat the vast majority of India’s unknown athletes: as mere underlings, meant to be grateful, to stay silent and to obey.

Those post-big-medal cash showers or much-bickered-over national awards? Eventually just hush money in a golden tracksuit.

Look at what newly appointed Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, during her own career an athlete of eminence and stature, said about the wrestlers: “These protests are tarnishing the image of the country. There are other ways to put your point across. They could've approached the Athletes Commission. This sets a bad precedent and amounts to indiscipline."

Ah, yes, the ‘unanimously-elected-after-stripping-the-electoral-college-bare-at-the-nth-hour’ IOA Athletes Commission. A few days after Usha was pilloried in public, news reports emerged that the AC had agreed upon a statement of support for the wrestlers. The statement was never released—because, according to one report, it was blocked by an AC member, Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, who said that the AC would be criticised for being late.

This would have been the AC’s first public statement in any matter around athlete welfare since its contentious creation in November 2022. Another report stated the statement was blocked when an unnamed AC member invoked a ‘privacy clause’ which requires that all “information, discussion and decisions” about the AC cannot be disclosed to any outside party person “before it is disclosed to the CEO and executive council of the IOA”. Which fundamentally ties the AC’s hands and renders it meaningless. Narang also happens to be the IOA’s vice-president.

The wrestlers have given fellow athletes across the board a case study that if ever they want to take on the very powerful at the top, they will need to be more than prepared and ready— with artillery, defence and the stomach for the fight of their lives.

An earlier version of this piece first appeared in Mojo Story