Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: The Power Broker Who Also Wrestles

Without him, it would be very difficult to keep wrestlers under control… he is the goon that wrestling needs,” a coach was quoted as saying by news portal The Print about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers. Singh himself told an interviewer in 2021: "These [wrestlers] are all strong men and women. To control them, you need someone stronger. Is there anyone stronger here than me?"

The 12-year president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been accused of running it like a fiefdom, with financial mismanagement and sexual misdemeanours dating back to 2012. The identities of the seven wrestlers, including a minor, cannot be revealed, by law; but the wrestlers suspect they were revealed to the MP and charge him with intimidation of their family members.

His personal website brijbhushansingh.in claims that Singh became a student leader after he opposed eve-teasing in college. It claims Singh is fond of singing and has a passion for literature, that he is a poet, that he has planted 5 lakh trees, and that he has set up 54 schools (not just in his own constituency). "People may call me mafia, but my students idolise me. Earlier I used to touch the feet of Brahmins; today young Brahmins touch my feet and call me guruji," Singh has said on record.