Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan to take lie detector Narco Test

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation.

"I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference in New Delhi.