Herald View: The irony of Gandhi Peace Prize to the Gita Press

When the government of India conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2019 on the late sultan of Oman, no questions were raised about communal or political considerations that may have weighed on the jury. Not many in India would possibly have been able to vouch for the contributions of the late sultan in promoting peace, but the award barely caused a ripple then, partly because the announcement came in the wake of the pandemic in 2021.

The lack of reaction was also partly because of the belief, widely held, that awards conferred by governments are to be taken with a pinch of salt and are almost always influenced by partisan and political considerations.

For the same reason, when the award for the year 2021 was announced on 18 June and conferred on Gita Press of Gorakhpur, which is celebrating its centenary this year, it should ordinarily not have caused much comment either.

It’s not even an issue that the recipient is of a specifically communal colour. The jury had earlier conferred the award on Vivekananda Kendra and Ekal Abhiyan Trust, both RSS affiliates, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The century-old Gita Press is hailed as the largest publisher of books on ‘sanatan Hindu dharma (the eternal Hindu religion)’ and in 14 different languages—it deservedly figured in the ‘honours list’ of a government which makes no bones about its Hindu credentials or Hindutva as its political ideology.