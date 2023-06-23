PM Modi says there is no space for discrimination in India, as Manipur still burns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been known as a man of many words unless it is in front of media. However, that changed on June 23 when Modi decided to appear for a press conference at the White House, alongside the United States President, Joe Biden.

On the dias, a Wall Street Journal journalist had asked Modi about the growing instances of hate crimes and religious intolerance against Muslims and other religious minorities. In reply to the question, he said, “Democracy is in our DNA, democracy is our spirit, democracy runs in our veins."

He added that there was no space for discrimination in India. “"We live in a democracy. And our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our Constitution. The entire country runs on that. We have always proved that democracy can deliver, and when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, greed, religion, gender. There is absolutely no space for discrimination,” he said.