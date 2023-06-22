Modi's US visit and a boycotting Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of the House of Representatives, has become the latest addition to the list of Congresspersons boycotting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint-address to the Congress.

In her tweet, she stated that an invitation to a joint-address is the most prestigious opportunity a statesperson can be accorded by the Congress, and providing such to a leader accused of human rights violations is against American principles.

Apart from AOC, representatives Rashida Tlaib and Irhan Omar have announced their boycott of the joint-address as well.