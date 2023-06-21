Ukraine issue will be discussed between PM Modi, US President Biden: White House official

He was responding to a question on if the Ukraine war would be discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the war in Ukraine will come up this week, during the State Visit, with Prime Minister Modi. No question about it," Kirby said.

"Now, to what degree specifically they will talk about a peace summit or a peace proposal, I cannot say right now. We will have to wait to hear from the leaders after it. But there is no doubt in my mind that they will have a chance to talk about what is going on in Ukraine," he said. The White House official said that everyone wants to see this war end. "We would like to see it end today. And, as I have said many times, it could end today if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) Mr. Putin would do the right thing and pull his troops out," Kirby said.

"Now, obviously, he (Putin) is not going to do that, and he is doubling down, and there is some pretty vicious fighting going on right now in the east and in the south of Ukraine," he said.