G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

The United States and Britain announced fresh sanctions against Russia just as leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) major industrial countries kicked off their summit in Japan on Friday.

London said it plans to target Russian diamonds, while Washington said it would go after those entities helping Moscow to circumvent existing sanctions.

Ahead of their talks, the G7 heads of state and government laid wreaths at the memorial to the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of World War II.