What awaits Modi in the US?

Biden has centrestaged the defence of democracy across the world, and while visiting Canada in March, had said that his “strategic goal” was to improve relations with the rest of the world as he felt that America’s leverage against China and Russia was through its alliances. “I have now met with 80% of the world leaders just since I’ve been president,” he said.

He considers India – the most populous country and a rising economic power - a key player in the Quad, but desires it to be unequivocal as regards the US-aligned democracies or the autocratic axis led by Russia and China. The President might seek to wrest an unambiguous commitment from the Prime Minister on current geopolitics, as on Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s rising belligerence, especially when Moscow has raised the ante by announcing the deployment in July of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus that neighbours Ukraine, and when China has threatened the US. “The US should change its recent mistaken policies towards China, or conflict and confrontation will follow,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a news conference in Beijing in March, viewing as “seriously distorted” Washington’s perception of China as its “primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge”.

Biden had last year publicly called India’s response to Russia’s war “shaky”, but New Delhi has its limitations and treads a fine line between Russia and the US-led NATO alliance. India has repeatedly abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and declined participation in the global coalition against Russia as it enjoys strategic partnerships with both Russia and the US that are respectively its first and second largest vendors of arms, the country being the world’s largest importer of weaponry.