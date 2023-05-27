The PM’s vanity projects: Bullet train, planes and security

At the G-7 summit meeting at Hiroshima attended by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as a special invitee, several Indians found it ironic for Japan’s prime minister to highlight food security — because the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, a vanity project of PM Modi's, is not only funded largely by Japan but is also expected to gobble up 14 sq km of largely agricultural land and displace thousands of farmers and tribal people.

The affected communities have approached the courts to challenge the land acquisition after their initial protests were quelled. The ongoing project, officially inaugurated in 2017 by Modi and his Japanese counterpart, the late Shinzo Abe, has also destroyed forests (including mangroves) and razed commercial and residential buildings.

The Japanese Shinkansen-style trains will ply the 500-odd kilometres in around 3 hours, whereas this sector is already served by 11 pairs of trains that take between 6 and 8 hours, at fares ranging between Rs180 and Rs310 each way. In comparison, the bullet train’s ticket price is expected to go up to Rs3,000, a sum that can fetch a round-trip air ticket at present.