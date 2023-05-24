Social media wonders if new Parliament building is a step towards Hindu rashtra

The PM has inaugurated everything from trains to Twitter handles in the past, but social media appears divided on the issue of the Prime Minister inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Even as Union ministers and Opposition leaders continue to defend or question the way the programme seems to ignore the President of India— who, according to media reports, has not even been invited to the function yet and is travelling in Jharkhand—social media too is agog with comments, barbs and opinion.

“The real question is, will the parliament function better after this with proper debates on bills? Or will it be old whine in new building?” reads one witty post. Others echo the sentiment and wonder if expecting the Parliament to function better is not a pipe dream, given the experience of the last nine years. “Given the regime’s history, it is more focused on external glitter, gloss and appearance than substantial debates and discussions”—this is a sentiment shared by many, it would seem.

Another post dripping sarcasm read, “Our Opposition parties are really very weird. When a man doesn’t miss a chance to inaugurate tunnels to bridges to metros and trains, how dare they even think that he would allow the President to inaugurate the new building?” Others were quick to recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even inaugurated the Twitter handle of the CBI.