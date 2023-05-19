PM is set to inaugurate the new Parliament, but is it in violation of protocol?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. But is it a violation of protocol and tradition? Experts say it is.
Article 53 of the Constitution states that the executive power of the Union shall be vested in the President and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him in accordance with this Constitution. It adds that nothing in this Article prevent Parliament from conferring by law functions on authorities other than the President.
Experts who did not want to be named stated that the Indian Parliament includes the President and the two Houses—Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. “President is part of Parliament, so he should be inaugurating the new Parlliament. This is why the President addresses both the houses at beginning of the first session of each year,” said an expert on Parliamentary matters.
The President’s speech highlights the government’s policy priorities and plans for the upcoming year and provides a broad framework of the government’s agenda and direction.
Slamming the Prime Minister’s move Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Dr Manoj K Jha underlined that it was a violation of protocol. “The PM deciding to inaugurate the new Parliament goes against the idea of Parliament and parliamentary democracy. The President is the head of the institution. The PM may get a photo-op, but that doesn’t serve parliamentary democracy,” said Jha.
Prime Minister is only the leader of the House in Lok Sabha, just as Piyush Goyal is the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. In a break of protocol, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday to invite him to inaugurate the new Parliament Building.
Congress MP Manish Tewari pointed towards Article 79 of the Constitution, which states that, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the council of States and the House of the People.”
He underscored that the Prime Minister is only the leader of the Lok Sabha and treasury benches. “Proprietary demanded that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament. The primary question is though whether there was a need for a new Parliament. Earlier Parliament would six for 120 days, now it has been reduced to 60 days. How does the new Parliament solve the issue of it not functioning well?” Tewari told National Herald.
Adding to it, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury highlighted that it is the President who summons Parliament, gives assent to all the Bills and inaugurates every session with an address.
“Anything to do with a new Parliament should have been done by the President as per the Constitution. The foundation stone, the installation of the national emblem and now the inauguration of the new building are all being done by the PM instead. We have a Dalit and tribal President, who should have laid the foundation stone and who should have inaugurated the building,” Yehury told National Herald.
The inauguration also coincides with the 140th birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The ruling BJP government will also celebrate nine years of coming to power on May 29.