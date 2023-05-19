PM is set to inaugurate the new Parliament, but is it in violation of protocol?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. But is it a violation of protocol and tradition? Experts say it is.

Article 53 of the Constitution states that the executive power of the Union shall be vested in the President and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him in accordance with this Constitution. It adds that nothing in this Article prevent Parliament from conferring by law functions on authorities other than the President.

Experts who did not want to be named stated that the Indian Parliament includes the President and the two Houses—Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. “President is part of Parliament, so he should be inaugurating the new Parlliament. This is why the President addresses both the houses at beginning of the first session of each year,” said an expert on Parliamentary matters.

The President’s speech highlights the government’s policy priorities and plans for the upcoming year and provides a broad framework of the government’s agenda and direction.

Slamming the Prime Minister’s move Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Dr Manoj K Jha underlined that it was a violation of protocol. “The PM deciding to inaugurate the new Parliament goes against the idea of Parliament and parliamentary democracy. The President is the head of the institution. The PM may get a photo-op, but that doesn’t serve parliamentary democracy,” said Jha.