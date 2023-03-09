"Gujarat riots were not spontaneous but orchestrated": Sanjiv Bhatt's daughter urges US media to speak up

Along with Aakashi, the panel also featured Imran Dawood and his uncle Yusuf Dawood. 18-years-old at the time, Imran witnessed the lynching of his family members and survived solely because the attackers presumed he was dead.

The BBC documentary traces Imran and Yusuf's 20-year-long fight for justice. "This was a targeted attack on Muslims. They used the same tactics and rhetoric as in Nazi Germany. We must oppose the BJP's ongoing destructive bulldozer policies," said Imran.

Speaking on his long-fight for his family, Yusuf said: "Being from the UK and part of the Indian community, we needed to find justice for our family. There was a deliberate effort by the police to lie to us, to tell us our family was missing, not murdered. There's been so much gaslighting from the Indian government."

Highlighting the impact of the BBC documentary on Indians as well as the diaspora, all three panelists said that it revived the memories of the "horror" of the 2002 Gujarat riots and that it made people "question Modi's motives."

"There was a boomerang effect [of the documentary]. More people cared than before," said Yusuf. "But we must also look at how Elon Musk and others in his billionaires club caved in to Modi's demand for censorship. They are catering to the whims of an authoritarian leader. The desire of the US and UK to make money has led to a deliberate suppression of truth," he added, alleging the US media has been "complacent" in furthering Modi's silencing tactics.

"I'm gonna call a spade a spade. At the moment the US is making money from the India relationship at the expense of human rights," said Yusuf attacking Modi's upcoming visit to the US. "I was very surprised the documentary even came out at all considering how much domestic US and UK politicians benefit from appearing with Modi," he added.

Soon after the documentary was released, the Indian government banned it from being aired in the country. The Centre also ordered Twitter and YouTube to block the documentary in India.