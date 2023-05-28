What has PM Modi NOT inaugurated (yet)?

Cracking a joke at prime ministers and chief ministers can turn out to be expensive, as people have learnt to their cost. But cartoonists have had a field day and most of them, mercifully, have been left alone till now.

The inauguration sprees by the prime minister, which accelerate as elections draw near, have however gone beyond a joke.

On 27 February this year, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. Of course, this was several weeks before the Karnataka Assembly election in May. The election is now over, but three months down the line, not a single flight has taken off from or landed at the airport. The inauguration cost the state government Rs21 crore.

A casual Google search for ‘PM Inaugurates…’ threw up a mind-boggling array of 'events' headlined by the prime minister. Therefore, the question is, is there anything that the PM has NOT inaugurated?