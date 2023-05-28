Heavy security in Lutyens' Delhi ahead of Parliament building opening, protesting wrestlers' mahapanchayat

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens' Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, officials said.

The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building at any cost.

Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted to hold the "Mahila Mahapanchayat".

A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.