Women 'mahapanchayat' on May 28 in Delhi to support protesting wrestlers

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.



The Khap panchayat (community courts) said women from across the country will reach New Delhi on that day to show solidarity with the wrestlers.



Top wrestlers, comprising Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for nearly a month at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest him because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.



The Khap panchayat leaders had already given a 15-day deadline to the government till May 21 to look into the matter.



Despite growing protests and mounting pressure to resign, Bhushan Singh remains defiant of not quitting the post, saying he would hang himself if even a single allegation against him is proved.

