IOA's decision to take charge of WFI is first step in our fight for justice: wrestlers

The WFI said it has no issues in obeying the IOA order since they were already co-operating with the authorities.



"This (the dissolution of the current WFI) is the first step in our fight for justice. Our fight has begun in right earnest, it's a victory for us... and we will continue or fight until we get justice," said Bajrang, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.



Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat rued that not a single ruling party's woman parliamentarian had met the wrestlers "to extend support in our fight for the dignity of women".



She said that from Monday onwards the wrestlers will give letters by hand or via e-mail to all women parliamentarians of the ruling party to come and support them.



"When they talk about the safety of women in the country, then we too are their daughters and they should come out and support us," she said.



"We are writing an open letter to them (ruling party's women parliamentarians) and our fellow wrestlers will deliver those letters by hand. We will also send letters via e-mail. We feel that our voice, our grievances, have not yet reached them... we feel that after they receive the letters they will come and support us," added Vinesh.