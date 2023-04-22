Delhi police arrest over 50 Khap leaders from Satyapal Malik's house

A day after the CBI summoned the ex-governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik for questioning over the Reliance insurance scheme, Delhi police arrested 50 to 60 farmers' union leaders and Khap Panchayat representatives who were assembled at the ex-governor's house to show solidarity.

The Khap leaders were arrested from Som Vihar, New Delhi where they gathered to take part in a Khap, organised to support Malik.

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has not detained Satyapal Malik after several messages were seen circulating on social media about his alleged detention.