Why is there a delay in justice for wrestlers: Sachin Pilot

"Action must be taken on their complaint so that the wrestlers are convinced of the action," the Congress leader said.



To another question about the remarks of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that medals can be bought for Rs 15, Pilot said, "For the last 26 days wrestlers are protesting and if they would have got timely justice then there was no need for them to sit here. They are sitting here in this heat as no action has been taken."



The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar for last 26 days and have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.