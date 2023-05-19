Shrinking the saffron fields: The Opposition road map for 2024?

A pre-poll alliance, Opposition leaders insist, is not necessary to take on the BJP in 2024. In 2004, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was forged after the elections, which the BJP was predicted to win. What is important is that the Opposition parties agree on a common minimum programme, that they talk of the threats to the Constitution, to Parliament and to the federal structure; that they raise issues related to poor governance and the people’s concerns.

With such a multiplicity of regional parties, it is easy to see why a pre-poll alliance at the national level is impractical and difficult. Political parties that are ideologically opposed to the BJP are often also political rivals in different states and do find it difficult to reconcile regional realities with national imperatives. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a case in point. The mercurial West Bengal chief minister pointedly congratulated the people of Karnataka for defeating the BJP in the assembly election, and told the media the next day that she had no problem with the Congress as long as the national party left her alone in the state.

“Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong [with that]. But they too have to support other political parties… Strong regional parties must be given priority… I am supporting Congress in Karnataka but it should not fight against me in Bengal,” she said, perhaps missing the irony of the fact that her party was cheerfully admitting Congress turncoats in Goa and Tripura when TMC was contesting elections in these states to chase its own ambition of becoming a national party—and all that comes with the elevation in status.

Her compulsions, however, are easily understood. Her party’s strength in the Lok Sabha had come down to 22 in 2019, when the BJP polled a spectacular 40 per cent of the votes and won 18 of the 42 seats in the state. The BJP made a determined bid in 2021 to dislodge Mamata Banerjee in the state elections, but came a cropper. In 2024, her goal would be to win 30–35 seats from the state, for which she would have to put up candidates for all or most of the 42 seats. The Left Front, striving to recover lost ground, is her principal opponent in the state, with the state BJP in disarray after the 2021 drubbing.

The Congress, supported by the Left Front, pulled off an unexpected victory in the Sagardighi by-election in March this year by defeating the official TMC candidate. That would have rankled. With the Left Front aggressively taking on Mamata and emerging as her principal opponent in the panchayat elections ahead of 2024, the idea of all three coming together looks difficult. The BJP would obviously like a three-way split in votes, especially minority votes, which make up 30 per cent of the electorate in the state.

But while the Left Front and the Congress, which has a marginal presence in the state, may have no difficulty in aligning in Bengal, it would be virtually impossible for them to align in Kerala. These complexities underscore the difficulties in coordinating a common action plan.

Yet people are talking. Leaders from the Congress and other parties that oppose the BJP— including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), TMC, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), AAP, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist– Leninist) Liberation or CPIML Liberation—are likely to attend a meeting in Patna later this month.