Karnataka was about the survival of India

On the other hand, the BJP relied almost entirely on their central leadership, more particularly Narendra Modi who, in turn, made the election entirely about himself (they abused me 91 times – which, of course, Priyanka Gandhi could counter with the many more number of times he had abused her family). Or else he relied on equating Bajrang Bali with the Bajrang Dal which many Hanuman bhakts like me would have found so very off-putting as we all know the Dal is nothing but a bunch of goons, murderers and mosque destroyers (I have it first hand from a Bajrang Dali that he and his team were atop the dome of Babri Masjid with hammers knocking it down in December 1992).

I wouldn’t go as far as to say Bajrang Bali rained his wrath on Modi or the BJP in Karnataka but one must appreciate the fact that India and its politics is very complex and varies from state to state, even region to region within a state in many ways. Bringing all those various differences into a cohesive whole is always the responsibility of any central leadership and no where was this more visible than in Karnataka.

It was not as though there were no differences at all among local leaders in the Karnataka Congress but we could see how they rallied round their central leadership who, in turn, deferred to their better wisdom and judgment on micro issues. The less said about the BJP leadership and ticket distribution the better.

However, the Karnataka results also brought to mind what the same Union home minister had told me all those years ago – dashing from east to west to north-east to south, to north and then to north-east again, month in and month out to quell many outbreaks and turmoil among various people, he had come to the conclusion that at the end of the day just about every body wanted just one thing – survival.

“But survival, far more than an identity, depends on a livelihood. And basic to that survival-livelihood is roti, kapda aur makaan. Then come bijli, sadak aur paani. Only after all these needs are satisfied could they even begin to think about a political identity. If we fail to address those six basic issues, we are doomed.”