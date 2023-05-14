With Karnataka gone, BJP's Mission South hits a roadblock

Telangana will have the Assembly polls later this year. The BJP strategists had thought that if its government was formed with absolute majority in Karnataka, then the morale of the party workers in Telangana will increase and will help in bringing the voters together.



This is the reason that during the Karnataka election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a strong message to the veteran leaders of the state that in order to make the party's 'Mission South' a success it is very important for the party to win Karnataka elections.



The BJP's failure to return to power in Karnataka could have major implications for the party's southern push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

