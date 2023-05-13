Wilting Lotus: Is the BJP losing more seats where Modi–Shah campaigned?

The incumbent Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai has conceded the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the state elections today (Saturday).

Bommai, for the BJP, said, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by [the Prime Minister] and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in [the] Lok Sabha elections."

The facts and especially the numbers bear out the truth of Bommai's statement with respect to a massive BJP efforts. The major highlight of the Karnataka election was touted to be the rallies that were being held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. According to the party's own figures, it has conducted 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in Karnataka. In a little over two weeks, Modi had held 42 rallies and Shah was part of 30 rallies.

Yet these have apparently had the opposite of the intended effect.