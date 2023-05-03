'What's the connection between Bajrangbali & Bajrang Dal,' asks Shivakumar

Reacting to the Hanuman Chalisa recital programme scheduled to be organised on Thursday (May 4), Shivakumar said: "Are they the only people who recite Hanuman Chalisa? We will do it every day."



The Congress leader also said that the "RSS of the past, and the RSS of the present" are different.



"Why are you (referring to BJP) unnecessarily getting worked up? First, save the country. Why have you not given tickets to BJP leaders Ayanur Manjunath and K.S. Eshwarappa? We will ensure that our guarantees reach people. The BJP is provoking by raking up such issues. The people have understood this," Shivakumar said.



Hindu outfits and the Bajrang Dal have given a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in all temples of the state on Thursday (May 4).



"This is not going to work. Let the BJP party leaders do anything they want. We will get 141 seats for sure. The results will be announced on May 13 and everyone will know about it then," Shivakumar said.



The Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.