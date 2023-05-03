People with criminal background joining Bajrang Dal: Rajasthan minister Govind Meghwal

A day after the Congress promised a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto, Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said people having criminal background are being inducted into the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.



Meghwal said that the Congress is not against 'Bajrangbali' (Lord Hanuman), but is against the people who are committing crime by forming an organisation in the deity's name.



"Our party (Congress) has not opposed Bajrangbali. But, the decision has been taken in Karnataka against those who make organisation in the name of deities and commit crime," the cabinet minister told reporters here.



He further said, "I feel sad that the Constitution is being shredded by the people in the RSS. People who have criminal background are being taken into Bajrang Dal. Those who have serious cases lodged against them are being selected to join the outfit."