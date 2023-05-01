Karnataka Elections: Pre-poll survey predicts Congress majority

The survey conducted by Kannada news portal eedina.com predicts a clear and convincing majority to the Indian National Congress with between 132 to 140 seats. Whether the findings of the survey are finally borne out or not, it was a notable effort for a number of reasons.

Rather than depend on paid pollsters, the portal chose to invite citizens to volunteer and then trained them to ask the right questions. In another departure from the usual, the volunteers spoke to the voters at home and not over the phone as many pollsters do. The portal also worked in close collaboration with experts and academics in framing the questions, and has also offered to share the data with universities and researchers.

Also unusually, eedina.com shared the caste break-up of the respondents, who were randomly selected by a computer programme.

From a sample size of 41,169 respondents, 17 per cent were from the Lingayat community, 10.9 per cent were Vokkaligas, 4.6 per cent belong to the economically weaker sections (EWS) that includes Brahmins, and the Kurubas and Muslims made up 8.5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.