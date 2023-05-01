#CryPMPayCM trends on Twitter after Priyanka Gandhi calls out PM Modi
The hashtag #CryPMPayCM is trending on Twitter after Gandhi's speech
After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a speech that PM Modi seems more keen on listing out his own grievances as opposed to listening to those of the people, the hashtag #CryPMPayCM is trending on Twitter.
Speaking at a rally in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, Gandhi said: “I am seeing such a PM for the first time who comes in front of you and cries that he was being abused. Rather than hearing your grievances, he narrates his woes. Someone in PM Modi’s office has compiled a list, which is not about the problems faced by the people. That list is about the number of times someone has abused Modi. At least the list fits just a page. If you look at the abuse hurled by them (BJP leaders) at my family, and if we start making lists, we will have to print book after book after book.”
Priyanka said that such attacks are part of public life and must be taken in stride. "He must learn from my brother (Rahul Gandhi). He is not only willing to listen to insults, he is willing to take a bullet for the country," she said.
Taking a cue from Gandhi's speech, the Twitter campaign also spoke about alleged corruption in the Karnataka government. In September 2022, posters sprung up across Bengaluru with QR codes and “PayCM” captions after allegations of the Basavaraj Bommai-led government taking 40% commission from government contracts.
Congress leaders and Twitter users have responded to the speech made by Gandhi and used the opportunity to call out the incumbent BJP government.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate pointed out how the promises made by the BJP as part of their election manifesto in 2018 remain unfulfilled. "It’s appalling how even as 90% of BJP’s 2018 Karnataka manifesto promises remain unfulfilled the #CryPMPayCM 40% commission govt has released another Bogus Manifesto," She said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines