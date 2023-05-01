CryPMPayCM trends on Twitter after Priyanka Gandhi calls out PM Modi

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a speech that PM Modi seems more keen on listing out his own grievances as opposed to listening to those of the people, the hashtag #CryPMPayCM is trending on Twitter.

Speaking at a rally in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, Gandhi said: “I am seeing such a PM for the first time who comes in front of you and cries that he was being abused. Rather than hearing your grievances, he narrates his woes. Someone in PM Modi’s office has compiled a list, which is not about the problems faced by the people. That list is about the number of times someone has abused Modi. At least the list fits just a page. If you look at the abuse hurled by them (BJP leaders) at my family, and if we start making lists, we will have to print book after book after book.”