Karnataka Election 2023: Will the anti-incumbency effect help Congress win?

While the BJP is battling the anti-incumbency history in the state, political observers are divided on the intensity and spread of such undercurrents. Communication by the Congress has so far been effective in stamping the image of a corrupt BJP government among voters, with its current campaign centred on the ‘40 per cent sarkara’ and the earlier ‘PayCM’ campaign.

Some observers, however, believe that while there is anger directed at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the intensity of anger against the BJP is not equally strong across the state. The BJP’s ‘experiment’ of denying tickets to 18 sitting MLAs and fielding 72 relatively younger, new faces is also designed to manage the anti-incumbency trend.

The party has also been trying to extend its support base beyond the Lingayat community. Proposals to project a Lingayat candidate as the party’s chief ministerial face (Chief Minister Bommai is one) after Lingayat stalwarts like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the party were turned down by Shah on the grounds that it would lead to non-Lingayats massing against the party. Indeed, the BJP has paid great attention to caste arithmetic even in coastal Karnataka, shelving its communal agenda there.