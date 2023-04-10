CM Bommai declines to block entry of Amul milk and curds into B'luru as the protests against it grow loud

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on 30 December 2022, at the launch of a Rs 260 crore mega dairy project in Mandya district, that, if Gujarat-based Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand "Nandini'' work together jointly, in three years there will be primary diaries at every village level, has put the Basavaraj Bommai government in a spot. The embarrassment has come when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is saddled with issues of corruption and dissent over the distribution of tickets ahead of the 10 May assembly polls.

Not in a position to displease his BJP boss Shah, the Chief Minister last week ruled out blocking the sale of Amul milk and curds in Bengaluru amid increasing demand from the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the civil society to do so, and protect the farmers' interest. With the opposition's protest reaching a shrill, Bommai on 9 April deputed cooperation minister S T Somashekar who ruled out merger of Nandini with Amul. On the entry of Amul into Bengaluru with its online sales initiative to supply milk at Rs 57 per litre, the minister said KMF is ready to supply it at Rs 39 per litre.