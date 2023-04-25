Shettar was denied ticket because he did not take 40 per cent : Rahul Gandhi
Don't give more than 40 seats to BJP, Rahul appealed to Karnataka voters
Stepping up his attacks on the BJP government in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters of the poll-bound state of Karnataka to not give more than 40 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.
Addressing a public rally at Hangal town in Haveri district on Monday, the former Congress president said that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was denied a ticket by the BJP as he didn't indulge in corruption, and as he did not take 40 percent.
"Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was denied a ticket by the BJP as he didn't indulge in corruption, and as he did not take 40 per cent commission," the Congress leader said.
Attacking PM Modi, Rahul requested people to give at least 150 seats to Congress, "otherwise the BJP will again try to form a government."
Rahul Gandhi said Modi talks of corruption, "but he shares the stage with corrupt leaders who take 40 per cent commission."
"This shows that he doesn't fight against corruption," he said.
"BJP leaders talk of Basavanna ji, they bow down before him but work against his teachings. The BJP makes one community fight against another. BJP leaders don't follow Basavanna ji's ideals, they help 2-3 billionaires but don't care about problems of farmers and labourers," Rahul Gandhi said.
He further said: "We make four promises to the poor people of Karnataka -- 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme in which every woman head of a household will get Rs 2,000 a month; 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme in which 200 units of free electricity will be given per month to every family; 'Anna Bhagya' scheme in which 10 kg free rice will be given to BPL families per month, and 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme in which Rs 3,000 per month will be given to every graduate and Rs 1,500 per month will be given to every diploma holder. And this will be done on the very first day. They took a 40 per cent commission. We will fulfil these 4 promises."