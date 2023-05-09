Karnataka polls: BJP holds 9,125 rallies, 1,377 roadshows; Congress only 173 rallies, 55 roadshows
Despite the lower 'acitivity', Congress is predicted to dethrone the BJP in Karnataka. Are the ruling party's numbers betraying desperation?
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to create history by retaining power in Karnataka, beating its anti-incumbency trend, has made an all-out effort in its election campaigning. Despite this, observers believe that the saffron party faces a humiliating defeat in Karnataka.
With its efforts and outreach foregrounding national as well as top state-level leaders, the BJP is certainly intense in fighting for the state. According to the party's own figures, it has conducted 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in Karnataka.
The Indian National Congress party, on the other hand, organised only 173 public rallies and 55 roadshows for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Most of the pre-poll surveys and independent observers predict the grand old party is coming back to power with a thumping majority.
Is the defending side's desperation showing a bit?
BJP leaders, during the campaigning phase, paid visits to 311 temples and mutts. The party also organised 3,166 public campaigns and 9,077 public meetings.
BJP's biggest crowd puller, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone took part in 19 public rallies and 9 roadshows, while Union home minister Amit Shah featured in 16 rallies and conducted 15 roadshows in the state.
Contrary to Modi and Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has emerged as the most popular leader among the people in Karnataka, has held about 20 rallies and roadshows. His sister Priyanka Gandhi has turned up for less than 25.
The BJP has brought in reinforcements not just from the Centre but also key states. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed nine public rallies and held three roadshows in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself took part in 40 roadshows and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa addressed 44 public rallies.
Similarly, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal addressed 41 conventions and the party's national general secretary C.T. Ravi addressed 16 rallies in the last one month.
Despite this high-octane campaign by the BJP and the Modi blitz, poll watchers still predict a loss for the ruling party, and expect the Congress will come back to power with a thumping majority.
