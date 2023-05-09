Karnataka polls: BJP holds 9,125 rallies, 1,377 roadshows; Congress only 173 rallies, 55 roadshows

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to create history by retaining power in Karnataka, beating its anti-incumbency trend, has made an all-out effort in its election campaigning. Despite this, observers believe that the saffron party faces a humiliating defeat in Karnataka.

With its efforts and outreach foregrounding national as well as top state-level leaders, the BJP is certainly intense in fighting for the state. According to the party's own figures, it has conducted 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in Karnataka.

The Indian National Congress party, on the other hand, organised only 173 public rallies and 55 roadshows for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Most of the pre-poll surveys and independent observers predict the grand old party is coming back to power with a thumping majority.