Why Karnataka poll results will determine the fate of Lok Sabha 2024

Without delving into what the Karnataka elections hold for the future and which way the wind will blow, it can be safely said that this is an election that has significance well beyond the immediate.

In fact, rarely has a state election been as important for the nation as the one in Karnataka now.

For what we are seeing is not just one election battle, but a fight for a larger message that this electoral outcome will send out to India and the world. Most observers (irrespective of political leanings) would agree that the results of this election will carry significant implications for Indian politics into 2024 and beyond.

This is a place of privilege for the state and its electorate of over 52 million. It also places an enormous responsibility on the people of Karnakata, a state that has been a pioneer in science, technology and innovation.

In the popular Indian imagination, the state continues to be at the top in building new and modern tech-based solutions. For example, it leads the nation in total installed power of grid-interactive renewable energy. It is fertile ground for a host of start-ups and the angels who give start-ups their fuel to play around with and experiment. The state has 42 per cent of India’s total of 95 unicorns. It has over 13,000 start-ups now.