EC silent on Modi's 'Bajrangbali' statement, issues notice to Congress on an ad criticizing the BJP

Last week on May 4, the Congress party in Karnataka filed a complaint before the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "utilising and using names of Hindu Gods during his election rallies only for the purpose of soliciting votes in the name of religion". There has been no response from either the CEO or the Election Commission of India to it.

However, KPCC President D.K Shivakumar was issued a notice within 24 hours of a full-page advertisement that appeared in all leading newspapers in Karnataka, giving details of the alleged commission that has to be paid to the ruling BJP government to get projects cleared. On May 6, the CEO issued a notice to Shivakumar asking for "empirical evidence" for the corruption allegations made in an ad against the BJP-led state government. An advisory was issued by the ECI to all Editors of newspapers on May 7, which said that they will be responsible for all matters, including advertisements published in newspapers. If responsibility is disclaimed, this will be explicitly stated beforehand. Several attempts by the National Herald to contact the CEO did not yield results.

The Congress has complained against Modi for having hurt religious sentiments and insulted Lord Hanuman by "equating" him to the Bajrang Dal. The trigger for Modi to invoke Hanuman's name was the Congress manifesto, released on May 2, which mentioned banning radical groups such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India, if they promoted enmity. Modi urged the people of Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse.''